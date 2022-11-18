3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.90

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.90 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 1,307.50 ($15.36), with a volume of 1102019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282.50 ($15.07).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($21.86) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.43).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,156.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 23.25 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

