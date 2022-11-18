3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in 3M by 4,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.