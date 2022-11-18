424 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 277.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $306.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

