451 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

