4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDMT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $725.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

