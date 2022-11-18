4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDMT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of FDMT stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $725.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $24.48.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
