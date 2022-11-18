528,000 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. TechnipFMC accounts for about 0.7% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 501.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 290,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 406,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 430,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,439,968. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

