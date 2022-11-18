53,703 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. 148,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,034. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

