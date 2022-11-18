71,181 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $74.40. 24,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

