75,660 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 993.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 873.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

