79,375 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Clarus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 148,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clarus by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $279.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

