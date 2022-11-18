97,606 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,424,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

