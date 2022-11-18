Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00570064 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,960.56 or 0.29686150 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

