ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ABCT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABC Technologies to a sell rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ABCT opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64. ABC Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.98.

ABC Technologies Dividend Announcement

About ABC Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ABC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -8.72%.

(Get Rating)

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.