ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Tops $23,204.84

ABCMETA (META) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $66.14 million and $23,204.84 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,622.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010741 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042543 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00237521 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00072961 USD and is down -9.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,590.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

