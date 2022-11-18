ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0007 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and $22,308.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00072961 USD and is down -9.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,590.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

