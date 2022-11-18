ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.12) to €15.50 ($15.98) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($13.40) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.93 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

