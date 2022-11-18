ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €16.00 ($16.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €13.00 ($13.40).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($13.40) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.40 ($10.72) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 8,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

