Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,723,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Accenture by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

Accenture stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.15. 35,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,351. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.92. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

