Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Down 1.1%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.08). Approximately 154,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 46,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.09).

Access Intelligence Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.02. The stock has a market cap of £117.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.

About Access Intelligence

Get Rating

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

