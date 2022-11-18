ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADCT. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,876,000.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

