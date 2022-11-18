Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.40. 101,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

