Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $330.10. 92,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.40 and its 200 day moving average is $366.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.