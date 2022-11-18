ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 5.4%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 1,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 697,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 103,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 110,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

