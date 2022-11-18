ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading 0.1% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €21.34 ($22.00) and last traded at €20.94 ($21.59). 37,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.92 ($21.57).

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.70 and a 200-day moving average of €17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65.

About ADVA Optical Networking

(Get Rating)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.