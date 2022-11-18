Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

