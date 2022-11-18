Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.88.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD opened at $73.90 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.