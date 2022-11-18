AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

