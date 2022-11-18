Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $178.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

