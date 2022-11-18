Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $98,896.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,807. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 29.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

