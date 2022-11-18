AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.