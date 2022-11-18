AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 229.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

