AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

