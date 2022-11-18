AIA Group Ltd Has $539,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

