AIA Group Ltd Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $755.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

