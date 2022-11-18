AIA Group Ltd Has $761,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

