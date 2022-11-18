AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

