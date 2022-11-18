AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,599 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

