AIA Group Ltd Purchases 4,269 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 217.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.