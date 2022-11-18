AIA Group Ltd Purchases 72 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,388.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,225.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,236.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.