AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.84 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,944 shares of company stock worth $1,524,267 and have sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

