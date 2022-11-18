AIA Group Ltd Sells 49,209 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,209 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on F. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

