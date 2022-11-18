Aion Price Reaches $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Aion has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $2.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00237607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00117004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00045825 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

