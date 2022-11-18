Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equities

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

