Akre Capital Management LLC Has $992.84 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Akre Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 7.9% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $992,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

ORLY stock traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $836.59. 3,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,034. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $848.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $754.69 and a 200-day moving average of $692.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.