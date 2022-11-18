Akre Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,070,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,790 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 4.1% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $506,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.03.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $306.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

