Alan Taylor Sells 5,785 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $27,073.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEAV opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 59.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 58.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 709.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 81,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 557.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

