Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 231,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,014.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,898 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 353,500 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

