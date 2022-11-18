Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $199.68 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $199.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00078192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,327,467,752 coins and its circulating supply is 7,105,246,330 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

