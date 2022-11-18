Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$62.06 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

