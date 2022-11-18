Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ALGM opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

